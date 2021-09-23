Advertisement

Bowling Green family makes tradition out of celebrating sons’ ‘adoption day’

Adoption Day
Adoption Day(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Along with celebrating birthdays, one Bowling Green family makes it a priority to recognize the anniversaries of when they adopted their two sons Logan and Liam.

“They’re a little bit more special than a birthday because we chose them and they chose us,” Deloris Key said. Deloris and her husband have always cared for their biological grandkids Logan and Liam, but over the last couple of years, they officially became parents to the two boys. Liam was adopted on September 22 of last year, and Logan on March 1, 2019.

“I wouldn’t trade them for nothing. They’re just, they’re ours, and you can’t have enough love for a child that you have picked,” Key said. On Wednesday, they picked up a special ‘adoption day’ cake for Liam. They have done the same for their other same Logan on the anniversary of his adoption the last two years.

“They were born to be ours. I didn’t give birth to them, but they God put them here to be our children,” Key said. She encourages anyone who is in the right position to adopt. “Do it, we’ve got three biological children. We love them dearly, they’re adults now, but it’s something special about getting to choose your children.”

The family plans to keep making it a tradition to celebrate the adoption days every year.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP has identified the suspect in Wednesday's shooting in Rocky Hill as Cody D. Brady.
KSP releases identity of Edmonson Co. shooting victim, search for suspect continues
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
532-lot subdivision plan in south Warren County.
500+ home subdivision approved near Chaney’s Dairy Barn, residents express concern
Green River Lock and Dam #5
Green River dam removal underway, largest dam removal in Ky. history
Warren County arson investigation
Arson investigation underway after four structures ‘set on fire’ Tuesday morning

Latest News

Shooting sends one to the hospital, police looking for alleged shooter @ 10
Shooting sends one to the hospital, police looking for alleged shooter @ 10
Kentucky Transpark
Kentucky Transpark to expand by more than 230 more acres
(AP)
Bowling Green man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
Tyree Smith, seen in this screengrab that's been widely passed around social media, died after...
Student killed in JCPS bus stop shooting now among 27 others killed this year