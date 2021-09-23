Advertisement

Bowling Green man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

(AP)
(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced on September 14, 2021, to 15 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, Charleslenzo Sanchez Williams was found in the possession of over 50 grams of meth.

Williams was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In September 2020, Williams was indicted on three counts arising from those charges.

On June 8, 2021, Williams entered a plea of guilty to all counts of the indictment.

The Bowling Green ATF and Warren County Drug Task Force investigated the case.

