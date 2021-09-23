Advertisement

Fabulous for Friday!

Slow warming into early next week
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After waking up to our chilliest temps since May 31st, readings rebounded nicely Thursday afternoon under tons of sunshine! The slow but steady warming trend lives on into early next week. So does the GREAT weather!

Our weather is on cruise control as we head into the first weekend of Autumn! Friday will be sunny and mild with highs will reach the low-to-mid 70s along with light southwesterly winds. What a way to open the first weekend of fall!! The weekend will feature continued sunshine with morning low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s followed by afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s! The first half of next week we’ll have a seasonable stretch of upper 70s and low 80s with continued sunshine. Humidity will also be a bit higher, but nothing soupy or muggy is expected in south-central Kentucky. Looking at long range computer models beyond the seven day forecast, we are tracking temperatures falling back into the 70s for highs along with continued dry conditions - which is what we typically see this time of year. Not looking like any hot or soggy days are ahead anytime soon - so get outside and enjoy it however you can!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 75. Low 51. Winds SW-5

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 78. Low 50. Winds W-6

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 79. Low 56. Winds SW-7

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 70

Thursday’s Low: 48

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 57

Record High: 95 (2010)

Record Low: 37 (1927)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.94″ (+3.15″)

Yearly Precip: 44.11″ (+6.55″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:41 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

UV Index: Mod (6)

Pollen Count: Low (6.7 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8159 Mold Spore Count)

