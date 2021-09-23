Advertisement

Game one of High A-East Championship postponed for 2nd straight day

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bowling Green Hot Rods(BGHR)
By Brett Alper
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Game-one of the High-A East Championship series scheduled for Wednesday, September 22, in Greensboro, North Carolina between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and Greensboro Grasshoppers has been postponed due to rain.

Game one will take place on Thursday, September 23, at 5:35 PM CT while game two has been moved to Friday, September 24, at 12:05 PM CT. Both games will be played at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The games scheduled to be played at Bowling Green Ballpark will be on Sunday, September 26, Monday, September 27, and Tuesday, September 28 with all games scheduled for a 6:35 PM first pitch.

Monday and Tuesday’s games will be played if necessary. Fans who have tickets in Greensboro for Wednesday’s game can exchange online.

