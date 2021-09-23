Advertisement

Internet gambling site agrees to pay $300 million to Kentucky to settle lawsuit

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says an internet gambling site has agreed to pay $300 million to Kentucky to settle a long-running lawsuit filed by the state.

Beshear says Flutter Entertainment agreed to the settlement. Flutter is the parent company of PokerStars. Proceeds from the settlement will go to the state’s General Fund.

The governor’s office says the state filed legal action in 2008 to stop unregulated and untaxed offshore gambling operations that were operating in Kentucky.

Beshear’s office says from 2007 to 2011, PokerStars collected almost $300 million in cash losses from thousands of Kentuckians who played on PokerStars websites.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

KSP has identified the suspect in Wednesday's shooting in Rocky Hill as Cody D. Brady.
KSP releases identity of Edmonson Co. shooting victim, search for suspect continues
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
532-lot subdivision plan in south Warren County.
500+ home subdivision approved near Chaney’s Dairy Barn, residents express concern
Zach and Alyssa Simpson make wooden cornhole boards with business and team logos or other...
Bowling Green couple makes custom cornhole boards

Latest News

fire
Firehouse Festival
Good News: Elementary school gets blue ribbon recognition
Good News: Elementary school gets blue ribbon recognition
Tracking temperatures well-below seasonal averages in south-central Kentucky!
Cool and crisp with sunshine for Thursday!
A kidnapping suspect and victim out of Cadiz were found dead after a brief chase near Stanford....
Ky. State Police find kidnapping suspect, victim dead