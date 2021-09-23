Advertisement

Mammoth Cave National Park to host cleanup on September 25

Mammoth Cave volunteers picking up litter
Mammoth Cave volunteers picking up litter(Mammoth Cave National Park)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - In honor of National Public Lands Day on September 25, Mammoth Cave National Park will be hosting a park cleanup event.

The Park asks that volunteers meet in the picnic area adjacent to the Mammoth Cave National Park visitor center at 8:00 a.m. for a brief orientation and safety meeting.

If you are planning to participate, they ask that you wear sturdy shoes, long pants, and high visibility clothing. Organizers will provide necessary cleaning supplies.

Social distancing will be in place for all cleanup activities and face masks will be required inside federal buildings and when social distancing is not possible.

For more information you can visit the park’s volunteer website.

