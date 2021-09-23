Advertisement

Monroe Co. Schools employee dies from complications of COVID

Lisa Williams, Monroe County School employee dies from COVID complications.
Lisa Williams, Monroe County School employee dies from COVID complications.(Monroe County Schools)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County School District is mourning the loss of an employee that died as a result of complications from Covid-19.

Lisa Williams was the cafeteria manager at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary and had been with the school district for 27 years.

“She started out with us as an instructional assistant. And then as time moved on, and the years pass, she moved into the Food Service Program, and then worked her way into a management role,” said Amy Thompson, Superintendent for Monroe County Schools.

Thompson confirmed that Williams passed away Monday after several weeks in the hospital with Covid.

“She had worked on a Tuesday and then she went into the hospital on a Saturday,” said Thompson.

Monroe County Schools will be closed Friday in observance of Williams.

Funeral services will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the White Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, September 23 at 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday after 8:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m.

“She was a dedicated employee of the Monroe County School District for 27 years. And she gave her all each and every day to the students and staff at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary. We miss Lisa already and will always miss her. She always had a smile on her face and was so pleasant to be with and was a friend to all,” said Thompson.

Last week, the educator group Kentucky 120 United had reported that at least 33 Kentucky school employees had died of COVID-19.

