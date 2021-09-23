Advertisement

Monroe County mother missing two years later, KSP has few leads

Katie Mae Cawthorn of Fountain Run missing since 2019.
Katie Mae Cawthorn of Fountain Run missing since 2019.(Darrell Cawthorn)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - As a family approaches the two-year anniversary of the disappearance of their loved one, they continue to plead for answers from law enforcement and the public.

Katie Mae Cawthorn, the mother of a three-year-old boy, was last seen on October 1, 2019, in the Bugtussle area of Monroe County. Authorities say she is five feet one inch tall, 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a pink shirt, and brown boots.

Meanwhile, with Gabby Petito’s case in the national spotlight, Cawthorn’s father and friend say it’s a reminder that they still don’t have the closure they long for.

“If they put that much effort into other people, there would be a whole lot more found,” said a family friend of Cawthorn, Melissa Bridges.

Petito’s case has triggered families of other missing people to push for justice.

“I would give anything if they would put that much manpower behind finding Katie,” expressed Bridges.

Through tears, Cawthorn’s father, Darrell Cawthorn, says he would do anything to find his daughter.

“Wherever she’s at -- I love her. I won’t ever give up as long as I can draw a breath-- I won’t ever give up on her.

Darrell is no stranger to loss and grief, as he has lost two sons, but he adds that Katie’s unknown whereabouts make this circumstance even more difficult.

“I know what happened. I go to the graveyard and see them and that hurts me, that bothers me a lot, but it’s nothing like Katie Mae-- you don’t know what happened to her,” said Darrell.

Kentucky State Police Post 15 has been investigating the case for two years, but still does not have many prominent leads.

“It’s been devastation for them. They have agonized over, you know, where she might be,” said Bridges.

Post 15 has nine active missing person cases, which includes Cawthorn’s case.

Meanwhile, KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green says they have four active missing person cases. Thirty-one cases opened in the last five years, and all but one have been located.

“I’ve done the best I can. Everything I can think of to be done,” said Darrell. “Her smile and her eyes I guess is what I think about the most.”

While a lot can change in two years, for this family and friends, progress on their loved one’s case remains stagnant. But that reality won’t allow them to lose hope they say, not until answers are brought to light.

“It doesn’t matter what it is the smallest detail that could help maybe locate --- just anything. Somebody has to know something. People don’t just vanish,” said Bridges.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call KSP at (270) 384-4796.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP has identified the suspect in Wednesday's shooting in Rocky Hill as Cody D. Brady.
KSP releases identity of Edmonson Co. shooting victim, search for suspect continues
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
(AP)
Bowling Green man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
Zach and Alyssa Simpson make wooden cornhole boards with business and team logos or other...
Bowling Green couple makes custom cornhole boards

Latest News

Hope for Hunger
Hope for Hunger Chili Cook-off
Lisa Williams, Monroe County School employee dies from COVID complications.
Monroe Co. Schools employee dies from complications of COVID
Temperatures will slowly moderate back to normal after a big plunge entering the first days of...
Abundant autumn sunshine with crisp, cool conditions!
Tyree Smith, seen in this screengrab that's been widely passed around social media, died after...
Student killed in JCPS bus stop shooting now among 27 killed this year