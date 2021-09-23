Advertisement

Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her

A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a short time later, they found her body duct-taped and wrapped in a sleeping bag, according to a police report.(Meade County Detention Center)
By John P. Wise
Updated: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a short time later, they found her body duct-taped and wrapped in a sleeping bag, according to a police report.

Denny Rumfelt, 29, told his brother and parents at his home Wednesday afternoon that he had killed the woman and that her body was “wrapped up in carpet” in his truck parked outside.

Meade County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived a short time later, and Rumfelt came outside and surrendered without incident, his arrest report said.

The deputies pulled the sleeping bag out from the passenger side of the truck and placed it on top of a piece of plexiglass.

When the coroner arrived, the duct tape was cut from the bag and the unidentified woman’s body was pulled from it. The arrest report said her body had duct tape around her mouth and tape covering her eyes.

Rumfelt was arrested and charged with murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. He was also treated for injuries after investigators noticed cuts and blood on his body and clothing.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orange Theory Fitness
Bowling Green woman speaks on the impact Orange Theory Fitness has had on her
GoFundMe for family of man killed in DUI crash
Family creates GoFundMe after man killed in DUI crash
Fatal Accident
Bowling Green woman charged in fatal moped collision
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
WKU falls to Indiana 33-31
Tops fall to Hoosiers 33-31

Latest News

Accident
Western Kentucky man dies in Muhlenberg County collision
Beshear announces new respirators to be made in-state
New respirators being developed by Kentucky based manufacturer
BG International Festival
International Festival brings the Bowling Green community together to celebrate diversity
BG
International Festival Celebrates Diversity & Culture
Toy for Tots
6th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run