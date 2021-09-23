View From The Hill: WKU’s Equestrian Team gearing up for Fall IHSA Show Schedule

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU’s Intercollegiate Horse Show Association teams have a long and distinguished history of winning.

After several years being dormant, the equestrian team is back.

“WKU’s Equestrian team is gearing up for a competitive fall led by some former riders who hope to return the team to its glory days.”

“Honestly this is my dream job.”

When Paige Smith became an Equine Sciences instructor at her alma mater this semester, helping coach the Equestrian team was icing on the cake.

“This is the ring that I took basic in. This is the ring I started show team on.”

Paige is coaching alongside her former equestrian teammate Creste Jean who first resurrected the team last year after she was hired as WKU’s Equine Technician.

“In the back of my mind I thought yeah, definitely at some point we need to make the team a thing again.”

“In our region, a lot of the coaches that me and Paige knew during our time on the team, they were still there and they remember us as riders.”

Senior Miranda Maestle is among nearly two dozen students who will compete in either Western or Hunt Seat division.

“I’ve met so many amazing people. All my teammates are awesome. We’re really a close knit family at this point.”

She loves the bonds they form with the animals.

“The connection you can develop with them whether it’s on the saddle or on the ground.”

This trophy case in the Ag Expo Center shows WKU’s winning ways over the years, thanks in large part to the team’s founder Dr. Charles Anderson who retired in 2015. But even without the hardware, Paige says it’s hard to put a price on this type of experience.

“Not only the hands on stuff but the team portion builds things you can put on a resume that goes above and beyond anything else.”

Not to mention the nostalgia of coaching with a friend you competed alongside just a decade ago.

“I’ve just loved every minute of it and I’m so glad Paige is here to do it with me. We can share in this experience and reminisce on our days.”

“This weekend marks the teams first competition at the University of the South in Sewanee. With this week’s View from the Hill, I’m Amy Bingham.”

For more information on WKU’s equestrian team, log onto www.wku.edu/agriculture/equestrianteam

