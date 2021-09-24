Advertisement

15 LMDC inmates being monitored for overdose symptoms

Eight inmates at Metro Corrections overdosed Friday morning, prompting a Special Operations...
Eight inmates at Metro Corrections overdosed Friday morning, prompting a Special Operations Response Team to be called in, LMDC officers have confirmed.(WAVE 3 News)
By Ken Baker
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several inmates at Metro Corrections overdosed Friday morning, prompting a Special Operations Response Team to be called in, LMDC officers have confirmed.

A total of 15 inmates are being monitored for overdose symptoms, a jail source told WAVE 3 News. Five of them are in the hospital. Also, five of the overdose cases involved women.

The jail canceled clinics like chemotherapy and dialysis, as officers investigate how the drugs were brought in.

Narcan, was used, along with AED, to save lives.

Officers inside the jail said this is another result of staffing shortages and adequate equipment there.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Bowling Green man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Katie Mae Cawthorn of Fountain Run missing since 2019.
Monroe County mother missing two years later, KSP with few leads
Richard L Wix was arrested by Glasgow Police
Father charged after death of son with autism
KSP has identified the suspect in Wednesday's shooting in Rocky Hill as Cody D. Brady.
KSP releases identity of Edmonson Co. shooting victim, search for suspect continues