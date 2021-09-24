Bowling Green girls survive shootout with Ohio County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples’ girls reign of dominance continues following a neck-and-beck 6-4 victory over the Ohio County Eagles at The Pit on Thursday.

Ohio County sported a 2-0 lead less than 20 minutes into the game before the Purples rallied for a goal midway through the first half. After the Eagles made the score 3-1, both teams would each a score late in the first half before the Purples notched a goal with 3.3 seconds left in the first half. It was tied 3-3 at halftime.

The shootout only continued from there between both teams, but ultimately Bowling Green had the upper hand and outscored the Eagles 3-1 in the second half.

Bowling Green remains the top girls team in the 4th region with just one week left in the regular season before district playoffs. The Purples have two more regular season games, both on the road, before the regular season ends September 30.

