Bowling Green woman charged in fatal moped collision

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was killed Friday while riding a moped in Bowling Green.

Bowling Green Police said officers found 25-year-old Jordan D. Spratt was found in the roadway near the intersection of Louisville Road and River Street. Spratt had life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where he died.

According to the report, Spratt was struck from behind by 54-year-old Donna J. Myers of Bowing Green. She was arrested and taken to the Medical Center for a blood draw. Myers was charged with Wanton Murder, Driving under the Influence 2nd Offense and Driving on a DUI Suspended Operators License.

