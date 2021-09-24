Advertisement

CDC: Studies show masks lessen school outbreaks

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention data from the new K-12 school year bolster the agency’s recommendation for masks in schools and in-person classes.

One study in two Arizona counties found coronavirus outbreaks were almost four times more common at public schools without mask mandates on the first day than at those that re-opened with a masking requirement.

Another study found case rates in children and teens increased more in U.S. counties where public schools had no mask mandates than in those where schools had that requirement. These studies lacked data on other measures that could have influenced the results.

A third study counted 1,801 coronavirus-related school closures through mid-September, most of them in the South, where many schools opened earlier than those in other regions.

Still, 96% of U.S. public schools have remained open with in-person classes, the researchers say, while acknowledging that data from some districts may be missing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Bowling Green man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Katie Mae Cawthorn of Fountain Run missing since 2019.
Monroe County mother missing two years later, KSP with few leads
Richard L Wix was arrested by Glasgow Police
Father charged after death of son with autism
KSP has identified the suspect in Wednesday's shooting in Rocky Hill as Cody D. Brady.
KSP releases identity of Edmonson Co. shooting victim, search for suspect continues

Latest News

President Joe Biden urged Americans who are eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Biden details booster eligibility
Carmen Day, the mother of Jelani Day, a college student found dead in Illinois River, faults...
Jelani Day's mom faults police investigation of son's disappearance
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks to an audience at the 30th...
Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct. 1
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Remains found in gator identified as 71-year-old missing after post-Ida attack