Excess Turnaround Space for RCUT in Alvaton Area complete

Drone footage of the Construction from Dye Ford Road and Mt. Lebanon Church Road.
Drone footage of the Construction from Dye Ford Road and Mt. Lebanon Church Road.(Ashley Graves, KYTC District 3 Drone Pilot)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Highway Safety Improvement project on U.S. 231 Scottsville Road in the Alvaton area in Warren County continues.

The excess turnaround space for the Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT) intersections have been constructed. Crews will be working in the median soon at 10 intersections along the U.S. 231 corridor between Dye Ford Road and Mt. Lebanon Church Road.

The project started in early June, addressing safety issues and improving efficiency in the Alvaton area.

The safety improvements will add six Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT) intersections, along with four other intersection improvements. The RCUT intersection prohibits direct left turns from the side street and creates a two-stage process for left turns and straight through movements from the side street. Motorists turning left or traveling straight across the intersection will turn right to proceed to the custom left turn lane provided to make a U-turn.

Instructions for U-Turn Intersections: RCUT, including the distinguishing features.
Instructions for U-Turn Intersections: RCUT, including the distinguishing features.(KYTC District 3)

Once in the left turn lane, motorists will complete the U-turn when traffic is clear. The RCUT intersection improves sight distance and allows motorists to focus on traffic coming from one way at a time.

In short, cross street traffic turns right, then accesses U-turn to proceed in desired direction. Main and U-turn intersections can either be signalized (“Superstreet”) or unsignalized (“J-turn”).

Lane closures are expected throughout the project and motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph during construction.

To learn more about the entire project click here.

