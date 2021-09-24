Fall friendly weather this evening!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a beautiful end to the work week as we continue to track partly cloudy skies this evening. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 50s tonight, so pack the light sweater if you’re headed out to any outdoor activity!

Evening forecast (wbko)

A high pressure system to our south has kept the rain at bay today. A cold front passing to our north could trigger a few stray showers early in the morning - it could happen anytime between 8-10am. However, these showers will be very hit-or-miss and not a complete washout so don’t cancel your outdoor plans! This will be our last rain chance for the next 7 days because we’re tracking a dry stretch ahead. If you’re heading out to the WKU game tomorrow, pack some gear to stay warm! Nighttime temperatures will tumble to the mid 50s so it’s going to be another crisp and cool night. We’ll see a steady increase in daytime highs heading into the work week, with the warmest day being Wednesday - by then we’ll be in the mid 80s! Things will cool back down as we end the work week next week though, so don’t expect to put the sweaters away for too long.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 74. Low 48. Winds W-7

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 77. Low 56. Winds S-5

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 59. Winds S-10

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 76

Today’s Low: 47

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 57

Record High: 96 (1910)

Record Low: 33 (1983)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.94″ (+3.03″)

Yearly Precip: 44.11″ (+6.43″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:39 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 34 / Small Particulate Matter: 17)

UV Index: Mod (6)

Pollen Count: Mod (6.3 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8159 Mold Spore Count)

