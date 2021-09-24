Advertisement

Father charged after death of son with autism

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Glasgow Police responded to a call in reference to a man who was found dead in a home.

During the investigation, authorities identified the man as 30-year-old Richard B. Wix, who shared the home with his father, Richard L. Wix.

According to Police, Richard L. Wix was the caregiver to Richard B. Wix. Richard B. Wix had been diagnosed as autistic and was nonverbal.

Richard L. Wix of Glasgow was arrested and charged with reckless homicide, and knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult by a Person.

The case is still under investigation.

