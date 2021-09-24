Med Center Health announces 10K Classic to go virtual again for 2021

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health has announced that the 10K Classic will once again be virtual for 2021.

The event was virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Med Center Health says with the current surge, they have decided to do the same. They add participants have the option to complete the race virtually in October or defer their registration to the 2022 event.

“After multiple discussions with the 10K Race Committee, Med Center Health feels it is in the best interest of the health of our participants to make this year’s race a virtual event,” said Sarah Widener, 10K Race Director and Community Wellness Director for Med Center Health. “We did not come to this decision lightly or easily. We do not feel a gathering of this size, even if outside, is safe given the high rate of transmission we’re still seeing with COVID.”

Participants choosing the virtual option are encouraged to complete their event between October 1 and October 31. They may also use the Med Center Health 10K Classic course by following an up-to-date map available at MCH10K.com.

Registration for the virtual event ends Friday, October 22 at midnight.

Each runner will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt and medal and because the race is operating on the honor system, there will be no awards or cash prizes.

You can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/BowlingGreen/themedicalcenter10kclassic.

You can also defer your registration at medchealth.org/10kdeferral and Med Center Health asks you do so by Monday, October 4.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.