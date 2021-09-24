Advertisement

Pleasant end to the week with sunshine, crisp conditions!

After a cold start, temperatures will be slightly warmer Friday afternoon!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday morning was cold - Friday will be too with morning low temperatures in the mid 40s under clear skies. We start a slow warming trend along with excellent fall-like weather!

This morning will be cold and crisp, but later today will be warmer with sunshine!
This morning will be cold and crisp, but later today will be warmer with sunshine!(WBKO)

Our weather is on cruise control as we head into the first weekend of Autumn! Friday will be sunny and mild with highs will reach the low-to-mid 70s along with light southwesterly winds. What a way to open the first weekend of fall!! Late Friday night into Saturday morning a very weak front will move through the region, which will bring mid-to-high level clouds into the region to make Saturday partly cloudy. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles or light showers to the north, but most will remain dry. Saturday afternoon and Sunday will have plenty of sunshine. The weekend will feature morning low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s followed by afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s! The first half of next week we’ll have a seasonable stretch of upper 70s and low 80s with continued sunshine. Humidity will also be a bit higher, but nothing soupy or muggy is expected in south-central Kentucky. Looking at long range computer models beyond the seven day forecast, we are tracking temperatures falling back into the 70s for highs along with continued dry conditions - which is what we typically see this time of year. Not looking like any hot or soggy days are ahead anytime soon - so get outside and enjoy it however you can!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 75. Low 53. Winds SW at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray AM showers possible. High 76. Low 50. Winds W at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 79. Low 56. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 96 (1910)

Record Low Today: 33 (1983)

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 57

Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Sunset: 6:39 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.3 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8159 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (6)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 71

Yesterday’s Low: 48

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.94″ (+3.15″)

Yearly Precip: 44.11″ (+6.55″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Bowling Green man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Katie Mae Cawthorn of Fountain Run missing since 2019.
Monroe County mother missing two years later, KSP with few leads
KSP has identified the suspect in Wednesday's shooting in Rocky Hill as Cody D. Brady.
KSP releases identity of Edmonson Co. shooting victim, search for suspect continues
Lisa Williams, Monroe County School employee dies from COVID complications.
Monroe Co. Schools employee dies from complications of COVID

Latest News

Tracking sunshine and pleasant conditions for this finally Friday!
Cold start, but pleasant Friday in store!
Warming trend into early next week
Fabulous for Friday!
Temperatures will slowly moderate back to normal after a big plunge entering the first days of...
Abundant autumn sunshine with crisp, cool conditions!
Tracking temperatures well-below seasonal averages in south-central Kentucky!
Cool and crisp with sunshine for Thursday!