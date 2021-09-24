Pleasant end to the week with sunshine, crisp conditions!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday morning was cold - Friday will be too with morning low temperatures in the mid 40s under clear skies. We start a slow warming trend along with excellent fall-like weather!

This morning will be cold and crisp, but later today will be warmer with sunshine! (WBKO)

Our weather is on cruise control as we head into the first weekend of Autumn! Friday will be sunny and mild with highs will reach the low-to-mid 70s along with light southwesterly winds. What a way to open the first weekend of fall!! Late Friday night into Saturday morning a very weak front will move through the region, which will bring mid-to-high level clouds into the region to make Saturday partly cloudy. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles or light showers to the north, but most will remain dry. Saturday afternoon and Sunday will have plenty of sunshine. The weekend will feature morning low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s followed by afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s! The first half of next week we’ll have a seasonable stretch of upper 70s and low 80s with continued sunshine. Humidity will also be a bit higher, but nothing soupy or muggy is expected in south-central Kentucky. Looking at long range computer models beyond the seven day forecast, we are tracking temperatures falling back into the 70s for highs along with continued dry conditions - which is what we typically see this time of year. Not looking like any hot or soggy days are ahead anytime soon - so get outside and enjoy it however you can!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 75. Low 53. Winds SW at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray AM showers possible. High 76. Low 50. Winds W at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 79. Low 56. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 96 (1910)

Record Low Today: 33 (1983)

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 57

Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Sunset: 6:39 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.3 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8159 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (6)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 71

Yesterday’s Low: 48

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.94″ (+3.15″)

Yearly Precip: 44.11″ (+6.55″)

