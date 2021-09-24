Poppy’s Field Trip visits Caverna Middle School

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens and Poppy paid a visit to Caverna Middle School in Horse Cave where the athletic program was recognized for their achievements.

The Poppy’s Leadership Award was presented to faculty of the athletic program with students within the football and softball programs present. The school also celebrated the achievements with a pep rally.

