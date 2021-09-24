Advertisement

Poppy’s Field Trip visits Caverna Middle School

By Marisa Williams
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens and Poppy paid a visit to Caverna Middle School in Horse Cave where the athletic program was recognized for their achievements.

The Poppy’s Leadership Award was presented to faculty of the athletic program with students within the football and softball programs present. The school also celebrated the achievements with a pep rally.

Check out AM Kentucky on Monday September 27 to see where Poppy, Matt, and Flora will head next!

