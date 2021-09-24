Advertisement

Simpson County able to expand high speed internet to some residents

FEPB
FEPB(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Good news was just announced for some residents of Simpson County who are without high-speed internet.

The Franklin Electric Plant Board and WRECC just announced a new fiber optic expansion that will cover parts of several new roads.

John Loops Road, Loving Chapel Road and Rapids Road are a few of the named streets.

Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes said since he was elected, it has always been a priority to expand high-speed internet to the county.

“Of course, it’s always funding and population density, is kind of what will drive that,” Barnes said in a Facebook Live Thursday evening. “What I’m hoping is that we’re able to pull together some type of funding method, and my goal would be that within the next three years that we would be able to have good high-speed reliable internet countywide.”

If you are in any of the areas highlighted, you can sign up for the new service now. EPS officials said once you sign up they will call you when it is ready to install.

Here we grow again!!! In continued efforts to provide high speed internet to our county folks, WRECC/FEPB has just...

Posted by Franklin Epb on Thursday, September 23, 2021

