Skeleton’s Lair opens for the season with new features

By Allie Hennard
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Skeleton’s Lair is opening for it’s 22nd season this weekend.

“Opening weekend is tonight, Friday and Saturday and the good Lord has blessed us with nice weather. Typically, after doing this for twenty years we find this opening weekend tends to be sometimes in the upper 80s, 80s at 8:00 at night. So, this weekend really has people getting in the holiday spirit. They naturally want to go to pumpkin patches, haunted houses, and our phone has been ringing off the hook all day long,” said Amy Burge, Skeleton’s Lair Owner.

The haunted scream park is located on Cemetery Road near the Allen/Warren County line.

“We’re a haunted scream park. People say, ‘Well what’s that?’ Well we have a little bit of everything. We have a haunted woods where you walk through a woods where you go through different buildings. We have a haunted hayride. Everybody loves bundling up together on the hayride. We have a haunted house, it has a doll factory theme. Very popular. And our skeletal visions 3-D is our 3-D attraction. Amazing artwork that literally pops off the wall,” Burge said.

Their themed attractions include a haunted woods, haunted hayride, haunted house, and 3D themed house. However this year, the park will feature new scenes and scares from the ‘Kentucky’ Chainsaw Massacre.’

