South Warren Middle School names Matt Deaton as new principal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the South Warren Middle School Site-Based Decision Making Council officially named Matt Deaton as its new principal.

“The relationships he has established with students, staff, and families in the South community is a hallmark of his leadership and I look forward to continued success at South Warren Middle under Mr. Deaton’s leadership,” stated Warren County Public Schools Superintendent, Rob Clayton in a statement.

Deaton started his teaching career at South Warren High School, working his way up to the assistant principal. He also served as head coach of boys golf and head coach of boys and girls bowling, also founding the school’s bowling team.

“We have amazing students, both the middle school and high school, they work hard, they achieve a lot of things and they make us look good,” Deaton said. “But, also the leadership in both schools, the teacher leaders, the staff, everybody’s amazing. Our bus drivers, our custodians, everybody works hard to help us have a successful school. So, it’s a great thing to be a part of.”

He said one of his main priorities going into the new role is to focus on building strong relationships. “I want to build relationships with the students and the community, our staff and faculty,” he said. “Then, really making sure we’re helping the students achieve all they can and just keeping it all focused on the students is my goal.”

Deaton will assume his new position as principal of South Warren Middle School on October 4, 2021.

