State positivity rate below 11% for the first time since early August

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 3,941 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 674,015 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 10.99% positivity rate. That’s the first time it’s been below 11% since early August.

Of Friday’s new cases, 1,094 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 26 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday, including the loss of Kentuckians as young as 15, 24 and 27 years old. That brings the state total to 8,492.

As of Friday, 2,211 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 632 are in the ICU, and 429 are on ventilators.

