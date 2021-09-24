This week’s JA People of Action are Laura Orr and Cindy Rider

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action are Laura Orr, 5th grade teacher at Cumberland Trace Elementary, and her volunteer, Cindy Rider, a retired teacher. The 5th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it focuses on providing practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By program’s end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. Ms. Orr’s favorite part of JA is “the carefully structured activities that are not only fun and engaging for the students, but also offer real world connections for my 5th graders.” She also said, “I have been using JA in my classroom for several years to supplement my social studies curriculum. I have been fortunate enough to have the same volunteer each year, Cindy Rider. She is an AMAZING volunteer who brings her experiences as a retired teacher with her into the classroom, along with her enthusiasm and love for the kids. I love that so much of the JA curriculum sparks great conversation and debate. The students absolutely love the hands-on activities, and they look forward to JA day every week!” Cindy’s favorite part of JA is the children and the activities. She also said, “I have enjoyed all the lessons and activities from Kindergarten through 6th grade. They really engage the children, and the children are excited about JA. It’s great to see when a concept clicks, or they work as a team to solve problems or create new things. I especially like the activities for the fifth grade.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

