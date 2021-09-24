Warren Central, Daviess County boys tie 3-3

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Dragons and Daviess County Panthers still each only have one-loss this season as the two dominant programs tie 3-3 after a battle in Bowling Green on Thursday.

Tied 1-1 at halftime, the Panthers took the lead around the 65th minute. However, both teams lived up to their current status as regional powerhouses, going back and forth until the Dragons tied the game 3-3 in stoppage time at the end of regulation, keeping the Panthers from getting the road victory.

As it stands, the Dragons currently lead the 4th region standings while the Panthers lead the 3rd region. Both teams will wrap the regular season Thursday, September 30.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.