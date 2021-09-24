WKU Football close to sell out ahead of Indiana game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, WKU football will be back at home for the first time since September 2nd against Indiana with a packed Houchens Industries–L. T. Smith Stadium.

“We’re sitting, definitely under 2,000 tickets, we’re getting close, man. We’re getting really close, but we have quite a few tickets out. We keep reflecting back to those Vanderbilt numbers.” Associate Athletic Director Olivia Higgins said.

23,674 fans attended that game against Vanderbilt in 2016, which is the current attendance record at Western. After a year of COVID-19 restrictions, that record could be broken this weekend.

“It’s so exciting right when I think about some of the last football games last year in those very minimal crowds.” Said Higgins. Our student-athletes deserve this. They need this.”

The Tops are coming off a loss against Army 35-38 in West Point, NY. WKU had an extra week to prepare for the Hoosiers before they come to Bowling Green Saturday night.

“We’ve been able to see the young guys on the roster of guys who need things to work on.” Said Defensive Coordinator Maurice Crum. Getting the chance to get that work is phenomenal for us half of the week and try to get healthy”

Indiana is coming off a loss against the No. 8 Cincinnati Bearcats, head coach Tyson Helton knows the Hoosiers are nothing to sleep on.

“If I’m Indiana right now I’m a mad football team because, I’ll be honest with you and I don’t mind saying it, they should have beat Cincinnati, and they know that too, you get in the red zone several times and the ball turns over,” Helton said.

Many of the fan experiences taking place before the game are back from the past.

“Southlawn is going to be pretty lively on Saturday.” Said Higgins. “I think a lot of the big things will start around three, four o’clock, but that’ll be a lot. There’ll be balloon artists face painting all that stuff right there and Southlawn”

Kickoff against Indiana is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.

