6th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toys for Tots kicked off their 6th annual motorcycle run Saturday morning.

Riders gathered at Doug’s Motor City in Bowling Green before hitting the road. A rain delay pushed the start time to noon.

The cost was $20 per bike or a new, unwrapped toy to help put a smile on a child’s face at Christmas.

Due to a toy shortage and the pandemic, the Toys for Tots says this year it is more important than ever to give back.

“We need to raise all the toys we can. We’ve had other events and this is a good one for us. We had 8,055 kids last year that got toys from Toys for Tots and wanting to do better than that this year, but it’s going to be a hard year because of the pandemic. And we’re just out there working doing the best we can,” said Marine Veteran, Malcolm Cherry.

During the 2020 campaign, Toys for Tots distributed over 20.2 million toys, books, and games to over 7.3 million less fortunate children. The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted. Volunteers and community support is a must for this program to fulfil it’s mission.

Donation boxes for Toys for Tots will be put out at the beginning of October this year.

