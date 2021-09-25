Advertisement

Football Friday Night 9-24-21

By Brett Alper, Mohammad Ahmad and WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper, Mohammed Ahmad, and Ana Medina for Week 6 of Football Friday Night.

Final:

Glasgow: 37

Greenwood: 16

Final:

Barren County: 7

Russellville: 43

Final:

South Warren: 20

Central: 6

Final:

Father Ryan (TN): 38

Bowling Green: 14

Final:

Franklin-Simpson: 21

Allen County-Scottsville: 33

Final:

Edmonson County: 41

Metcalfe County: 13

