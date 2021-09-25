Football Friday Night 9-24-21
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper, Mohammed Ahmad, and Ana Medina for Week 6 of Football Friday Night.
Final:
Glasgow: 37
Greenwood: 16
Final:
Barren County: 7
Russellville: 43
Final:
South Warren: 20
Central: 6
Final:
Father Ryan (TN): 38
Bowling Green: 14
Final:
Franklin-Simpson: 21
Allen County-Scottsville: 33
Final:
Edmonson County: 41
Metcalfe County: 13
