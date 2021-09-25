Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Daneka Whitlow

TOMPKINSVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

They say a dog is man’s best friend, and in Monroe County, one woman is stepping up rescuing helpless animals.

“I just, I cannot stand to see anything suffer, I just have to help it,” says Daneka Whitlow has been helping rescue animals in and around Monroe County.

A friend of Whitlow, Rexanna Profitt adds, “animals best friend is Daneka, she’s got a big heart. I don’t know anybody has any bigger one.”

Whitlow is setting the example of taking the initiative to help rescue animals in Tompkinsville.

“Whether it’s day, nights, weekends, holidays, if she’s called, she’s there, she will go and help any animal anything in need like that,” says Proffitt.

Another friend of Daneka adds, “she does all of this work out of the goodness of her heart. She don’t ever ask for help. As far as money or anything like that, it comes out of her own pocket,” says Penny Gearlds

“If you were to look in the dictionary at the word hero, you would find words that describe Daneka. She is always willing to help. She is willing to go the extra mile to get the job done. She has a kind heart, and she’s just always concerned and she has become the person in our community, who is the go-to person when an animal is in need or is just hurting in some way,” adds Cecilia Stephens.

According to some, the love of animals came at a very young age for Daneka.

Stephens also says, “I was her teacher way back in elementary school, and back then she even had that kind heart and willingness to help and she has a love for animals.”

“People started calling me to pick up puppies, I’d find them on the side of the road and I’d go pick them up and clean them up and given their shots and just do everything I could and try to place them and if I couldn’t place them, I would probably reach out to one of the humane societies and see if they could take them. And over the last three years, I’ve placed around 800,” says Whitlow.

And the love for the animals does not go unnoticed in the community.

“I appreciate you. The animals appreciate you. She makes a difference, a positive difference,” says Stephens.

“Thank you Daneka for all you do for these animals in this county. She’s just wonderful. We couldn’t do without her love of animals because she steps up. And it’s so hard to get people to step up,” added Peggy Gittings, a friend of Daneka.

“Please quit dumping dogs, call us or call our Humane Society here in Tompkinsville, or call me and I’ll come and get them. I mean, there’s no sense of throwing them out somewhere when you’ve got somebody that will come get them. I know a lot of y’all have helped me and y’all don’t know how I appreciate it. There’s a lot of days I just sit and cry because I just don’t know what I’m gonna do at this time. What am I going to do? I’ve got 50 animals and if somebody else tells me there’s no way I can pick up any more right now,” added Whitlow.

On Saturday, in an effort to help with animal expenses, Daneka and friends are having a fundraiser at the old Dollar Store by the IGA.

