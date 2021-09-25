Advertisement

Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 2 storm in Atlantic

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.(Source: NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday night and is expected to quickly develop into a major storm over the weekend.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 1,215 miles southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea late Friday. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sam has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

It’s expected to become a Category 3 storm Saturday and then a Category 4 hurricane Sunday with winds of up to 140 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Bowling Green man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Katie Mae Cawthorn of Fountain Run missing since 2019.
Monroe County mother missing two years later, KSP with few leads
Richard L Wix was arrested by Glasgow Police
Father charged after death of son with autism
Fatal Accident
Bowling Green woman charged in fatal moped collision

Latest News

Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise.
Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise
Woman Charged with Murder in Fatal Collision
Woman Charged with Murder in Fatal Collision
$10 Million Dollar Grant Helps Expand Fiber Internet in Warren County @ 10
$10 Million Dollar Grant Helps Expand Fiber Internet in Warren County @ 10
FFN Week 6: Father Ryan takes down Bowling Green
FFN Week 6: Father Ryan takes down Bowling Green