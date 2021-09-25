Late Golden Goal Propels WKU Soccer to Victory

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the seconds ticked down in the second overtime in Birmingham, it looked like WKU and UAB were destined for a draw. With 32 seconds left in the period, freshman Briana Sayoc launched a shot from just outside the box and it sailed out of the goalkeeper’s reach and into the back of the net to give WKU a 1-0 win.

“Briana Sayoc is going to do big things in a Lady Topper uniform,” Neidell said. “She has been so eager to learn and grow and be patient in the process. And when her number was called tonight, she was ready to impact this team in a big moment of individual brilliance. I’m so proud of her.”

The win improves WKU’s record to 8-1-0 on the season and 3-0-0 in Conference USA. The Lady Toppers are on a three-match winning streak and are 4-0-0 on the road this season. WKU is 3-0-0 in overtime games this season, marking the first time the team has won three overtime matches in a season since 2011.

“I am so excited for this group and extremely proud of them,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “UAB is such a quality side, and there were just so many momentum shifts throughout the match. I challenged our team before overtime to bring more to the game in every respect. We really dug deep in overtime and just found that little extra to take us over the top.”

WKU’s 3-0-0 record (nine points) in C-USA puts the Lady Toppers in a tie for first in the East division with Old Dominion.

Friday’s shutout win was the fifth of the season for the WKU defense and the fourth clean sheet for goalkeeper Alexis Bach. Bach had five saves on the night, one shy of her season-high.

It was Sayoc’s second goal of the season. The freshman scored her first career goal earlier in the season against Union.

The victory improved WKU’s record against UAB to 5-2-1 overall and it was the first win for the Lady Toppers in Birmingham, moving to 1-2-1 all-time at UAB.

WKU will be back in action on Saturday, Oct. 2 against No. 24 Rice at the WKU Soccer Complex. The match is set for a 7 p.m. start time and admission is free.

