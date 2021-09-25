Advertisement

Local author releases first book on success amid poverty

In Spite Of
In Spite Of(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a story about triumph amid struggle.

Katrina Carpenter is a Bowling Green native, the youngest of seven children, a Warren Central High School Graduate, and now a published author. However, her path to success was a rocky one.

For years, Katrina was unware of the poverty that plagued her childhood. She later began to resent struggles her family constantly faced; ultimately writing a memoir.

She published her first book this year. It’s a memoir of family secrets, professional struggles, and personal success. The memoir offers a glimpse into her life and growing up in a single parent home.

“Starting from the first chapter of this book, being four and being homeless to today being a home owner, owning three businesses, just chasing my dreams, taking risks, having the super supportive family that I have. That’s what this book is about. It’s about the poverty, it’s about the struggle, but it’s also about that we stayed together,” Carpenter said.

Katrina hopes to inspire those in similar situations and prove that nothing can define you unless you let it.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Bowling Green man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Katie Mae Cawthorn of Fountain Run missing since 2019.
Monroe County mother missing two years later, KSP with few leads
Richard L Wix was arrested by Glasgow Police
Father charged after death of son with autism
Fatal Accident
Bowling Green woman charged in fatal moped collision

Latest News

Liam, which means "guardian" or "protector" in Irish, was euthanized after his veterinarian...
‘FOUND HELP ME’: Puppy found suffering in box at KHS dies after weeklong fight
Skeleton's Lair Opening Weekend @ 6
Skeleton's Lair Opening Weekend @ 6
Skeleton's Lair
Skeleton’s Lair opens for the season with new features
Woman befriends white squirrel, photographs him in creative ways in her backyard
Woman befriends white squirrel, photographs him in creative ways in her backyard