Local author releases first book on success amid poverty

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a story about triumph amid struggle.

Katrina Carpenter is a Bowling Green native, the youngest of seven children, a Warren Central High School Graduate, and now a published author. However, her path to success was a rocky one.

For years, Katrina was unware of the poverty that plagued her childhood. She later began to resent struggles her family constantly faced; ultimately writing a memoir.

She published her first book this year. It’s a memoir of family secrets, professional struggles, and personal success. The memoir offers a glimpse into her life and growing up in a single parent home.

“Starting from the first chapter of this book, being four and being homeless to today being a home owner, owning three businesses, just chasing my dreams, taking risks, having the super supportive family that I have. That’s what this book is about. It’s about the poverty, it’s about the struggle, but it’s also about that we stayed together,” Carpenter said.

Katrina hopes to inspire those in similar situations and prove that nothing can define you unless you let it.

