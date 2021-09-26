Advertisement

Mostly clear and brisk tonight!

Temperatures will dip to the mid 60s tonight.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a gorgeous end to the weekend as we saw plentiful sunshine and highs in the upper 70s! We’ll be mostly clear and brisk tonight, so bring the jacket or light sweater if you are heading out.

Hot Rods Forecast
Hot Rods Forecast(wbko)

A high pressure system dominating the region will aid in bringing plentiful sunshine and warming daytime highs within the next couple of days. You’re in luck if you want another taste of summer-like conditions, because we’ll see a steady warming trend ahead! Southerly flow will also give us a warm kick through the next several days. We’ll see plentiful sunshine with daytime highs will be in the low 80s tomorrow, and mid 80s by Tuesday. Afterwards, afternoon temperatures will be on the decreasing trend. Expect those highs to flirt with the upper 70s by Friday. Amazing autumn weather continues - just in time for our Food Truck Friday event, which will start at 11am! Come on by and meet the team. Clouds make a return by next Sunday, but highs will remain steady in the mid 70s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 59. Winds S-11

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84. Low 61. Winds SW-7

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 83. Low 59. Winds S-3

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 78

Today’s Low: 47

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 56

Record High: 93 (1923)

Record Low: 34 (2001)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.99″ (+2.84″)

Yearly Precip: 44.16″ (+6.24″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 40 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

UV Index: Mod (6)

Pollen Count: Mod (5.9 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (9142 Mold Spore Count)

