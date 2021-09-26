Rich Closes Lady Paladin Invitational with Career-Best Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Golf sophomore Rachel Rich tied her career-low 18-hole score on the final day of the Lady Paladin Invitational hosted by Furman. WKU improved its team score for the second consecutive day, shooting 4-over 292 to tie for sixth.

“The team improved round over round, and I’m really proud of the fight they gave,” said head coach Adam Gary. “We finished incredibly strong in our final nine today with 13 birdies across the last six holes. Rachel added a great top-10 finish as well to boost the team’s performance. We’re looking forward to a few weeks of work before FIU.”

After firing a 2-under 70, Rich climbed seven spots on the leaderboard to notch her first-ever top-10 finish. The South Carolina native opened her round with a birdie and closed it out with three more in her last four holes. She also bested her career-low, 54-hole score by three shots at 1-over 217.

Junior Sarah Arnold recorded a 10-stroke improvement on Sunday to shoot an even-par 72 at the 6,234-yard Furman University Golf Course. She advanced 12 spots on the leaderboard while carding two birdies in her final four holes.

Freshman Catie Craig posted a 2-over 74 to finish the Invitational at 6-over 222. Her new career-lows were good for her very first top-25 finish as a Lady Topper. The Georgia native turned in five birdies in her last six holes for the strong finish.

WKU’s final score came from senior Kenlie Barrett at 4-over 76. Fifth-year senior Olivia Reed shot 5-over 77 to tie for 39th.

Competing as an individual, freshman Faith Martin improved her final-round score by eight strokes to shoot 2-over 74.

The Lady Toppers will take a few weeks before traveling to Sarasota, Fla., for the Pat Bradley Invitational hosted by FIU.

Results – Final

T10. Rachel Rich – 75, 72, 70 – 217

T22. Catie Craig – 73, 75, 74 – 222

T27. Kenlie Barrett – 73, 74, 76 – 223

T39. Olivia Reed – 77, 73, 77 – 227

T49. Sarah Arnold – 77, 82, 72 – 231

T60. Faith Martin* - 80, 82, 74 – 236

*competing as an individual

