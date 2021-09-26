Advertisement

Tops fall to Hoosiers 33-31

WKU falls to Indiana 33-31
WKU falls to Indiana 33-31(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: Sep. 25, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In their first game against a Power Five opponent, WKU football falls just short to Indiana 33-31 as questions fill from a questionable decision by head coach Tyson Helton.

WKU setting a new attendance record with 25,171 beating the previous record of 23,674 against Vanderbilt in 2016.

Indiana would get on the board first after a run-yard run from Stephen Carr and the Hoosiers lead 7-0.

Two possessions, two scores for the Hoosiers, Indiana marches down the field 81 yards, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr ran it in to put Indiana up 14-0.

The Tops finally get on the board with a one-yard run from Adam Cofield

After another touchdown and field goal from Indiana, Bailey Zappe dices up a two-minute drill with a 25-yard touchdown throw to Daewood Davis to cut the lead to 20-14, but a time expiring field goal from Charles Campbell adds on to the Hoosiers lead 23-14 at halftime.

After a connection from Zappe to Davis for 39 yards, Zappe throws a touchdown to Dalvin Smith. 23-21 Indiana.

Both teams would kick field goals, 10:47 left in the game WKU elects to punt on 4th and 1 in Indiana territory, the Hoosiers later score and go onto win 33-31 beating the Hilltoppers.

Bailey Zappe: 31/44, 365, 3 TDs.

