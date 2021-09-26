Warm and sunny conditions to stay!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw a few stray storms across the area this morning, but were dry for the remainder of the day! We’ll be mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

Pet walking forecast (wbko)

A high pressure system to our west will keep the rain away and the sun to stay here in South Central Kentucky. In face, we’ll see plentiful sunshine for the next seven days! We will wake up to temperatures in the 50s and low 60s all week, so make sure to pack a light sweater if those conditions sound chilly to you. The warmth will peak in the upper 70s for tomorrow, and after that we’ll see daytime highs on the steady increasing trend heading into Wednesday - we’ll be in the low-to-mid 80s by then! Highs will be back in the upper 70s heading into the end of the work week and even next weekend. Other than that, it looks like a weather friendly week ahead! Enjoy it!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 77. Low 56. Winds S-5

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 59. Winds S-10

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84. Low 61. Winds SW-8

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 72

Today’s Low: 51

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 56

Record High: 96 (1931)

Record Low: 34 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.05″

Monthly Precip: 5.99″ (+2.96″)

Yearly Precip: 44.16″ (+6.36″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:39 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 32 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

UV Index: Mod (6)

Pollen Count: Mod (5.9 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (9142 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.