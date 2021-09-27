3 arrested in Edmonson County after multi-county pursuit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people are behind bars in Edmonson County after a multi-county pursuit Friday.

At approximately 7:30 pm on Friday, September 24, an Edmonson County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a white Chevy Trailblazer traveling eastbound on Louisville Road. The driver, police say, was not wearing a seatbelt and was observed by the deputy to be weaving in his lane of travel.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Louisville Road and Ray Houchin Road. The vehicle failed to yield at the deputy’s blue lights and sirens for a short distance before accelerating, at which point the deputy called out an active vehicle pursuit.

The vehicle accelerated to flee down Ray Houchin Road and turned left onto Fairview Church Road, reaching speeds of approximately 65 miles per hour. The pursuit continued into Barren County where the Trailblazer passed two vehicles in no passing zones.

At an intersection, a female passenger jumped out of the back passenger seat and another female passenger jumped out of the rear driver’s side seat. The Trailblazer continued to Harper Valley Road (Barren County) where it ran into the grass and the driver, identified as Ron Grider, 42, and front passenger, identified as Savanna Acosta ,34, both of Park City, fled on foot.

According to the press release, Grider and Acosta disregarded multiple commands by law enforcement to stop. Both suspects crossed the north and south bound lanes of Interstate 65 on foot, almost causing several vehicle accidents. Additional commands to stop were given by law enforcement, which Grider and Acosta both ignored. Acosta then jumped into the back of a citizen’s vehicle and refused commands to exit.

A deputy with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office then deployed his department issued taser, while other deputies went hands-on with Acosta to place her in handcuffs and remove her from the citizen’s vehicle. Acosta was seen by law enforcement throwing a bag under the vehicle, which was found and believed by law enforcement to contain suspected methamphetamine.

While deputies were working to detain Acosta, officers with Cave City Police Department had arrived on scene to assist. It was at this time that Grider conceded his foot pursuit and was detained by a Cave City Police Officer until an additional deputy with Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office arrived to formally arrest him.

Deputies with Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office searched the Trailblazer driven by Grider and found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Grider and Acosta both admitted to eating methamphetamine in an attempt to “get rid of it.”

Acosta was arrested and served a Monroe County Bench Warrant for absconding on felony theft charges. She was also charged by Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office for:

· Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree/1st Offense (> or = 2 GMS methamphetamine)

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

· Tampering with Physical Evidence

Grider was cited by Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office for:

· Reckless Driving

· Failure to Wear Seat Belts

· Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (motor vehicle)

· Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (police officer)

· Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree

· Tampering with Physical Evidence

· Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree/2nd Offense (methamphetamine)

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

Virginia Rodriguez ,44, of Glasgow, identified as the second female passenger that jumped out of the Chevy Trailblazer during the pursuit, was later located at TJ Samson Hospital and was placed under arrest. She was served a Barren County Bench Warrant for Violation of Bond Conditions on felony drug related charges, and she was also charged by Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office for:

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

· Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree/1st Offense (methamphetamine)

All subjects located, charged, and arrested from the pursuit were medically cleared at TJ Samson Hospital. Acosta and Rodriguez were transported to Hart County Jail. Grider was cited for the Edmonson County felony charges but denied booking by Hart County Jail due to being COVID positive. He was later arrested by Cave City Police Department and lodged in Barren County Jail on felony charges, as well as being served a Barren County Bench Warrant for failing to appear on felony drug charges.

The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Barren County Sheriff’s Office, and Cave City Police Department.

This is an on-going investigation with further charges/arrests pending.

