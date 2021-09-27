Advertisement

A b-a-a-a-d day: Goats on the lam in Atlanta

By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSB) – A herd of goats took their appetites on the road in Atlanta.

On a sunny fall day, a video shows the goats walking around, enjoying the nice weather and snacking on shrubbery in the Buckhead neighborhood.

People in the area called police after spotting about a dozen goats trotting around a busy intersection.

One driver reported seeing the goats in the middle of a road.

Police say they were brought in to eat weeds at a nearby grocery store but somehow got loose.

Animal control was called in to help the owner of the goats corral them.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe for family of man killed in DUI crash
Family creates GoFundMe after man killed in DUI crash
Orange Theory Fitness
Bowling Green woman speaks on the impact Orange Theory Fitness has had on her
Fatal Accident
Bowling Green woman charged in fatal moped collision
Accident
Western Kentucky man dies in Muhlenberg County collision
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office shows fentanyl...
Officials seize more than 9.5 million lethal fake pills in 2021, warn of alarming increase
WWII Reenactment planned for Saturday
WWII reenactment this Saturday at Phil Moore Park, rare German tank coming to town
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President...
Boston, Dallas Fed presidents to leave in wake of trading disclosures
At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago...
Amtrak train that derailed was going just under speed limit