A Balmy Finish to September!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures climbed into the low-to-mid 80s for most Monday afternoon, thanks in large part to a breezy southwest wind. Readings will remain above seasonal norms these next few days, with plenty more sunshine to go around!

Our Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with sunshine and low-to-mid 80s for daytime highs! By Wednesday, we have slightly warmer conditions along with slight humidity - but nothing sweltering by any stretch! Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 80s with more sunshine - so maybe a day where the pool could be a good idea if you still have it open!

By Thursday, more clouds move in along with a shift of winds - which will cool things down with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Friday will also be cool with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, but a stray shower or storm could be possible! Friday is also Food Truck Friday here at the WBKO studios - from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - so though an umbrella may be needed nearby, you’ll likely stay dry while you grab some grub for a cause! The weekend also features stray rain chances, but much of the weekend will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 84. Low 59. Winds SW-8

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued warm. High 85. Low 61. Winds S-5

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 82. Low 62. Winds E-6

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 84

Today’s Low: 53

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 56

Record High: 95 (1911)

Record Low: 35 (1899)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.99″ (+2.72″)

Yearly Precip: 44.16″ (+6.12″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:35 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 13 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

UV Index: Mod (6)

Pollen Count: Mod (6.7 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8305 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.