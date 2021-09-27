Advertisement

Breezy warm winds with sunshine to start the week!

High temperatures Monday will be a few degrees above normal
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a mostly pleasant weekend with cool conditions, the mercury rises into the work week with continued sunshine!

Pleasant conditions today which merit the windows down to order some local grub in...
Pleasant conditions today which merit the windows down to order some local grub in south-central Kentucky!(WBKO)

High pressure centered over the Carolinas is keeping a bulk of the region dry with sunshine and warm conditions! In addition, strong winds in the low-to-mid levels in the atmosphere will create some breezy conditions on Monday. Gusts could reach up to 25 miles per hour out of the southwest, which combined with the sunshine will really warm up south-central Kentucky today! High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 80s with abundant sunshine! Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with sunshine and low-to-mid 80s for daytime highs! By Wednesday, we have slightly warmer conditions along with slight humidity - but nothing sweltering by any stretch! Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 80s with more sunshine - so maybe a day where the pool could be a good idea if you still have it open!

By Thursday, more clouds move in along with a shift of winds - which will cool things down with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Friday will also be cool with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, but a stray shower or storm could be possible! Friday is also Food Truck Friday here at the WBKO studios - from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - so though an umbrella may be needed nearby, you’ll likely stay dry while you grab some grub for a cause! The weekend also features stray rain chances, but much of the weekend will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy & warm. High 84. Low 59. Winds SW at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 84. Low 59. Winds SW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 85. Low 61. Winds S at 5 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 95 (1911)

Record Low Today: 35 (1899)

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 56

Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.

Sunset: 6:35 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 13 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.7 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8305 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (6)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 78

Yesterday’s Low: 47

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.99″ (+2.84″)

Yearly Precip: 44.16″ (+6.24″)

