Briggs & Dieudonne Earn C-USA Weekly Awards After 2-0 Weekend

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a 2-0 weekend at home against Marshall, WKU Volleyball saw a pair of Hilltoppers recognized by Conference USA for their first weekend of conference play. Paige Briggs earned her first Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season while Nadia Dieudonne collected her third Setter of the Week of the campaign.

Briggs racked up 26 total kills to average 4.33 kills per set over the weekend while hitting at a .426 clip. She also went on to add 1.83 digs per set as well as 0.83 blocks per set against Marshall this weekend.

The Ortonville, Mich., native turned in back-to-back double-digit kill performances - going for 15 then 11, respectively. In Friday night’s sweep, Briggs hit 15-1-25, hitting .560, while adding two blocks and one ace. She achieved her 800th career kill, joining the shortlist of Hilltoppers to achieve the feat. On Saturday, she recorded 11 kills on 29 attempts, hitting .310, while adding one block.

Dieudonne had another immaculate weekend, racking up 78 total assists to average 13.00 assists per set in the two matches while facilitating the Hilltopper offense to a collective .429 hitting clip. Dieudonne’s connection with her offense improved from match one to match two as her hitters connected for kills on 47% of her sets on Friday and 54.9% on Saturday.

The Hilltopper offense had their best showing of the season this weekend against the Thundering Herd, enabled by Dieudonne, who had back-to-back outings of 39 assists, while also adding an attack rate of .357, hitting five kills, to go along with two blocks and two digs. WKU operated at a season-best .495 hitting percentage in Saturday’s sweep of Marshall.

Monday’s award marks the 10th for Briggs across her three seasons at WKU. Additionally, Dieudonne is up to 14 total awards during her career on The Hill.

