City aiming to rehab historic pedestrian bridge

Historic pedestrian bridge repairs
Historic pedestrian bridge repairs(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has approved applying for a grant that would be matched with $400,000 from the city to rehab the iconic College Street Pedestrian Bridge.

The $1.6 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for Transportation Alternatives Program Grant would be used for a wide range of repairs.

Those include taking off all layers of the lead paint on the bridge and repainting it to fix the problem permanently. New lighting, pier and deck repairs are also on the list.

Commissioners also approved issuing bonds of up to $6.5 million to refinance sewer and water bond for Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.

