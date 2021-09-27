Advertisement

COVID vaccine booster shots now available Med Center Health

By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Booster shots for the COVID-19 are now available at Med Center Health by appointment only.

Only some individuals are eligible for the booster shot, including those who are 65 years and older, health care workers, those who are immunocompromised and other frontline workers.

Click here to find out if you are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine booster.

To make an appointment text COVID to (270) 796-4400.

