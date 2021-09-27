Family creates GoFundMe after man killed in DUI crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “I don’t even know how I’m going to bury him now, because there’s no help out there,” said Melissa Spratt, mother of man killed in Bowling Green crash Friday.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of 25-year-old Jordan D. Spratt who was hit from behind while on his moped at the intersection of Louisville Road and River Street.

Bowling Green Police said officers found Spratt in the roadway he had life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where he died.

According to the report, Donna Myers, 54, was arrested and taken to the Medical Center for a blood draw. Myers is charged with Wanton Murder, Driving Under the Influence (2nd offense), and Driving on a DUI Suspended Operators License.

“She killed my son and she don’t even have to help me with his funeral expense. Nothing and you know what, no amount of time that she can get is worth my son’s life,” Spratt said.

Spratt’s family created a GoFundMe account to give him the proper funeral he deserves.

“I can’t even plan the funeral because they want money up front that I don’t have. I’m off work now. So I can’t even work because I’m trying to deal with all of this and I don’t even know what to do. I don’t know what to do,” Spratt said.

His mother says he was a Godly man, attended church twice a week, was always positive and happy. She says he used his moped to delivery food as a Door Dash driver.

“I talked to his Pastors today and they talked about today they were at service and how different it was because Jordan wasn’t sitting in the front seat worshiping God. This is a great loss,” Spratt said.

Spratt says she never wants anyone to go through the nightmare that is now her life.

“He’s never going to experience marriage, he’s never going to experience having kids, he’s never going to experience have grandkids because his life was cut short because somebody was careless,” Spratt said. “Hopefully just people reaching out and this story getting out it can prevent this from happening to any other family because nobody deserves to lose their kid, or their brother, or anything like this.”

