Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Ky., creating 5,000 new jobs

The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will be built in Glendale and is scheduled to begin production in 2025.(Ford Motor Company)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ford Motor Company will be bringing new jobs to Kentucky in an effort to increase production of electric vehicle parts.

The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will be built in Glendale and is scheduled to begin production in 2025, according to Ford.

Twin battery plants will be created to supply other Ford plants across North America with locally assembled batteries to power Ford’s electric vehicles, including the Ford F-150 Lightning, E-Transit, and Mustang Mach-E.

The company said the 1,500 acre campus would create 5,000 new jobs in the Hardin County area.

Ford will also build a mega campus in Tennessee that will create an entire ecosystem to assemble electric F-Series vehicles as well as manufacture batteries.

With a partnership through SK Innovation, Ford plans to invest $5.8 billion in the Kentucky plant and $5.6 billion in the Tennessee plant.

“This is a transformative moment where Ford will lead America’s transition to electric vehicles and usher in a new era of clean, carbon-neutral manufacturing,” Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford said in a release. “With this investment and a spirit of innovation, we can achieve goals once thought mutually exclusive – protect our planet, build great electric vehicles Americans will love and contribute to our nation’s prosperity.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to make a formal announcement Tuesday afternoon in Frankfort with Ford officials.

