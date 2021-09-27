Advertisement

Fox News recognizes Jackson’s Orchard in Top 10 list

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jackson’s Orchard has picked up national recognition after being featured in a Top 10 list by Fox News.

The article comprised the 10 best apple orchards to bookmark for future travel. “The fresh apple cider and caramel apples here are a must,” said the author.

Jackson’s Orchard has been in operation since 1966. It is a family-owned working farm. Jackson’s Orchard has fresh apple cider, cider slushes, fried pies, caramel apples, peach ice cream, and more available at their location in Bowling Green at 1280 Slim Island Road.

