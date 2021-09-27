Gov. Beshear releases new COVID-19 numbers, booster shot guidance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor released new COVID-19 numbers for Saturday-Monday. On Saturday there were 3,171 cases and 37 deaths, on Sunday there were 1,563 cases and 31 deaths, and on Monday there were 1,729 cases and 19 deaths. The positivity rate is at 10.55%.

Gov. Beshear did say we are seeing a decrease in cases, the positivity rate, and hospital rates.

Governor Beshear said despite us seeing a decline in cases, levels are still way too high, especially in the younger age groups.

According to state data, 60% of Kentucky’s population has gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine. This adds up to 71% of the eligible population.

But as you go down the list in age groups, the numbers go as high 92% of Kentuckians ages 65 and older, to less than half, 47%, of 12- to 17-year-olds who are vaccinated and just over half of the 18-to-29-year-old age range.

The governor said he’s working to reach these younger ages.

“Our schools are making a real effort to get there. We are also working on ways to communicate directly to them that’s a lot more digital advertising than others, and trying to get folks to tell them their story directly,” Gov. Beshear said.

Governor Beshear specifically pointed out those in their 30s and 40s, where several people died over the weekend.

The governor announced federal aid is coming to facilities in Kentucky to help with monoclonal antibody treatments. Starting Thursday, a website will go live that will list locations where the monoclonal antibody treatments are available.

BOOSTER GUIDANCE CONT.



Note. This slide ONLY refers to those who got the Pfizer vaccine. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/xJIOiS96cE — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) September 27, 2021

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.