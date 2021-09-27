International Festival brings the Bowling Green community together to celebrate diversity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Traveling around the world without leaving the comfort of your home?

Some were able to experience other cultures at the annual Bowling Green International Festival.

From food to music, vendors were able to showcase their stuff as well.

Angela Jones is a board member of the International Festival she spoke on the uniqueness of the festival. Jones also added this year they also had new vendors.

“One of the things we think makes the festival so special is that it’s a nice opportunity for folks from lots of different cultures to come together. I think Bowling Green is super fortunate to have different smaller festivals represented by different groups and then here we get everybody together on one day in one place,” says Jones.

A new vendor, Tobias Roberts has a coffee farm, “my wife and I have a small coffee farm and I worked at, I worked with the International Center when I studied here in Western Kentucky, and I always came to the International Festival we usually come back here once every year and a half or so. So we wanted to try and take advantage of an opportunity to sell our coffee. So yeah, this is our first, first time here.”

This marked the 31st Annual Bowling Green International Festival.

