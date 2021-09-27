Advertisement

Larue Co. man arrested on murder charges

Information leads KSP to buried body at a home
David Puyear, 59, of Buffalo, KY.
David Puyear, 59, of Buffalo, KY.(Larue Co. Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hodgenville, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police charge a Larue Co. man with murder after information received leads them to a body buried on a property near the Buffalo community of Larue County.

Police say an extensive investigation led them to at a home near the 500 block of Corinth Road. Detectives found the remains of an unidentified person buried underneath a large pile of debris in the backyard of the home on September 24.

David Puyear, 59, of Buffalo, is charged with murder. He was taken to the Larue County Detention Center.

Puyear could be facing more charges as the investigation continues.

The remains were taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for positive identification and examination.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe for family of man killed in DUI crash
Family creates GoFundMe after man killed in DUI crash
Orange Theory Fitness
Bowling Green woman speaks on the impact Orange Theory Fitness has had on her
Fatal Accident
Bowling Green woman charged in fatal moped collision
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
WKU falls to Indiana 33-31
Tops fall to Hoosiers 33-31

Latest News

Edmonson County Arrest
3 arrested in Edmonson County after multi-county pursuit
Resurfacing on I-65 in Warren County completed this week
Resurfacing on I-65 in Warren County completed this week
Phoenix Rising
Phoenix Rising
The project to rehabilitate and resurface I-65 from the 13 mile marker to the 26 mile marker in...
Resurfacing on I-65 in Warren County completed this week